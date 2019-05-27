‘Blues Clues’ Reboot Promo Introduces New Host and CGI Upgrade

A Blue’s Clues reboot is on the way, and Nickelodeon has released the first teaser for a new generation of young fans.

Blue’s Clues & You is coming to Nick Jr. in November, and the network has just given fans their first look at the show. The reboot comes with a new host, a new animation style and new adventures for today’s growing toddlers to enjoy.

The new host goes by the name of Josh, and he brings the same exuberance as Steve and Joe did to the original series, with a fresh musical twist. The teaser shows the series’ prodigal puppy, Blue, in a newly detailed rendering that mixes animation and CGI. While the quality may have improved, the style has stayed the same, as Blue moves with a fun stop motion rhythm that parents will recognize.

Other familiar faces show up in the teaser as well, including the alarm clock Tickety Tock, Slippery Soap, Shovel and Pail. In the kitchen, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper are back along with their children, Cinnamon and Paprika. Even the other puppy, Magenta, makes an appearance.

The set is also updated, but more or less unchanged. Josh makes an appearance in the iconic Thinking Chair, and the Handy Dandy Notebook shows up as well.

Josh is the first major TV role for Broadway star Joshua Dela Cruz, who is taking over as the host in Blue’s Clues’ new era. The musical host has previously appeared on Time After Time on ABC and Bull on CBS, but now he is taking a leading role — or, at least, sharing one with a cartoon dog.

Blue’s Clues was one of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits with young viewers from 1996 to 2006. The original series ran 143 episodes in total, and chronicled some big household adventures for Blue and her human companions. The original host, Steve Burns, passed the torch to Donovan Patton in 2002. Patton played Steve’s brother, Joe, as the new host.

Additionally, Nickelodeon had a brief spinoff once before titled Blue’s Room. The show featured puppet renditions of the characters and ran for just 17 episodes from 2004 to 2007.

So far, there is no exact release date for Blue’s Clues & You, although the teaser says that it will be out “this November.” While it will be brand new for today’s toddlers, the show is sure to get a boost from the parents’ enthusiasm, as many young parents grew up with the original series.

“If Josh from Blue’s Clues And You is gonna drop bops and bangers each week 2020 babies are gonna have a field day with him,” one person noted on Twitter.



Blue’s Clues & You will be out this November on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr.