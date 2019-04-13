‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals the Person Responsible for Danny’s Wife’s Death

Blue Bloods brought Danny and his arch nemesis Luis Delgado together after a tragic death, leading to a shocking truth about Linda Reagan’s death.

The episode saw a stranger breaking into Delgado’s (Lou Diamond Phillips) home, and killing his wife in a tragic turn of events. After Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) responds to the murder, Delgado arrives after being missing from police custody for so much time and they are forced to work together on the case.

“Why don’t you just tell us why Delgado’s wife was targeted first?” Danny tells another officer demanding he help with the case.

“Probably the same reason they targeted yours. Why don’t we go ask him?” he says.

In the interrogation room, Delgado told Danny they now have something in common because their wives were “collateral damage” related to the cartels. He then reveals they have a man named Jose Rojas to blame for the murder of both women.

“They call him the clam because he never talks, no one who works for him talks either… I’m saying I’m willing to be the first,” Delgado says, insisting he will only work with him.

Delgado arranges a meeting with Rojas in person to try and get him to confess on a wire. Before the meeting, Delgado and Danny share a nice moment as the criminal recalls his late wife before facing the dangerous cartel leader.

The meet takes place in the VIP section as Delgado comes face-to-face with Rojas (Danny Trejo). The man seems to hint he knows nothing about the murder, though the conversation quickly shifts when Rojas reveals he knows about Danny being outside.

Despite being shot, Danny comes out of the chaos without injury and he rushes in pursuit of the criminal. Delgado gets to Rojas first, however, and after a tense fight scene Danny finds them. Delgado hopes Danny will kill Rojas but he arrests him.

In the heat of the moment, Delgado says Rojas ordered the death of Danny’s wife, but backup arrives before Danny has the change to get revenge.

At the station, Delgado back in bars wonders why Danny didn’t take a shot at the dangerous man but Danny admits he couldn’t after he let Delgado go.

“He gave up and as much as I wanted to shoot that son of a b—, if I did it would have been murder,” Danny says.

Delgado says he would have shot him, and now they will have to deal with the trial. Despite their disagreement, Delgado says he hopes his sons turn out to be like Danny. Danny in return promises to keep an eye on them while Delgado is in prison.

“I’m sorry about your wife,” Delgado says. Danny exchanges the same courtesy and walks away.

With the man responsible for Linda’s death behind bars, will Danny finally be ready to move on? Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.