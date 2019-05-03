TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie Seeks Advice From Siblings Danny and Erin Ahead of Wedding to Eddie

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods is the penultimate hour of the season, with just one more week […]

By

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods is the penultimate hour of the season, with just one more week to go before Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko finally tie the knot. Jamie, who always needs everything in order before he takes any step, sought advice from his older siblings ahead of his nuptials.

In a scene released before “Identity” airs, Jamie (Will Estes) sought out advice from Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), who have both been married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before getting some advice from his siblings though, he dropped a surprise on them – he wants to get Eddie’s father, convicted Bernie Madoff-esque criminal Armin (William Sadler), our of prison temporarily so he can come to the wedding.

“You wanna get that Bernie Madoff wannabe our of prison?” a shocked Danny asked.

“I know he ripped off a bunch of people, but he’s still her father,” Jamie said.

Danny patted him on the back, jokingly telling him, “You’re a better man than me.”

However, Erin showed her soft side for a moment, calling it a “sweet” idea. So, Jamie asked them if they could put in a word to make sure Armin gets to see his daughter walk down the aisle.

“For you, for Eddie, for the wedding… yes,” Danny begrudgingly said. “I know a guy. I’ll give him a call.”
Jamie thanked them, and was about to leave when Erin suddenly said she was glad that Erin and her father worked out their differences.

“Well, I haven’t told her yet,” Jamie said, flustered. Jamie said Armin came to him in private and he did not want to get Eddie’s hopes up in case it did not work out, so he never told her his plans.

“I’m not sure it’s smart to start a marriage off with a lie,” Erin said.

“No,” Danny quickly agreed.

“It’s not a lie. I’m just withholding some information,” Jamie protested.

Erin and Danny mocked the “withholding” comment.

“Well, if you ever want to know how withholding worked out for me when I tried it with Linda, I can show you the scars,” Danny said. “I still got them.”

Erin insisted Jamie had to tell her right now. “And I’d run… don’t walk,” Danny chimed in as he left Erin’s office.

“Identity” follows last week’s “Strange Bedfellows,” in which Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie’s relationship took another twist before the marriage. Eddie admitted she was not interested in having children right away, out of fear they would follow in the Reagan footsteps and become police officers. Eddie reminded Jamie that two members of his family have already died because of the job. The next day, the couple agreed they would only make major decisions if they were both “100 percent on board” from now on.

The other major story in “Identity” involves Danny and Detective Marica Baez (Marisa Ramirez) taking on a murder case with suspects who are identical twins with identical alibis. Erin’s daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) also finally gets a story when she interviews for a job at the Justice Coalition, which makes her grandfather Frank (Tom Selleck) angry.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts

  • CBS Regrets ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation, Report Claims
    "Forgive Us Our Trespasses" – Danny and Baez team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    CBS Regrets ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation, Report Claims

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Return Date Planned for October
    "Forgive Us Our Trespasses" – Danny and Baez team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Return Date Planned for October

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Update Spells Disappointment for Fans
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Update Spells Disappointment for Fans