‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie Seeks Advice From Siblings Danny and Erin Ahead of Wedding to Eddie

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods is the penultimate hour of the season, with just one more week to go before Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko finally tie the knot. Jamie, who always needs everything in order before he takes any step, sought advice from his older siblings ahead of his nuptials.

In a scene released before “Identity” airs, Jamie (Will Estes) sought out advice from Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), who have both been married.

Before getting some advice from his siblings though, he dropped a surprise on them – he wants to get Eddie’s father, convicted Bernie Madoff-esque criminal Armin (William Sadler), our of prison temporarily so he can come to the wedding.

“You wanna get that Bernie Madoff wannabe our of prison?” a shocked Danny asked.

“I know he ripped off a bunch of people, but he’s still her father,” Jamie said.

Danny patted him on the back, jokingly telling him, “You’re a better man than me.”

However, Erin showed her soft side for a moment, calling it a “sweet” idea. So, Jamie asked them if they could put in a word to make sure Armin gets to see his daughter walk down the aisle.

“For you, for Eddie, for the wedding… yes,” Danny begrudgingly said. “I know a guy. I’ll give him a call.”

Jamie thanked them, and was about to leave when Erin suddenly said she was glad that Erin and her father worked out their differences.

“Well, I haven’t told her yet,” Jamie said, flustered. Jamie said Armin came to him in private and he did not want to get Eddie’s hopes up in case it did not work out, so he never told her his plans.

“I’m not sure it’s smart to start a marriage off with a lie,” Erin said.

“No,” Danny quickly agreed.

“It’s not a lie. I’m just withholding some information,” Jamie protested.

Erin and Danny mocked the “withholding” comment.

“Well, if you ever want to know how withholding worked out for me when I tried it with Linda, I can show you the scars,” Danny said. “I still got them.”

Erin insisted Jamie had to tell her right now. “And I’d run… don’t walk,” Danny chimed in as he left Erin’s office.

“Identity” follows last week’s “Strange Bedfellows,” in which Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie’s relationship took another twist before the marriage. Eddie admitted she was not interested in having children right away, out of fear they would follow in the Reagan footsteps and become police officers. Eddie reminded Jamie that two members of his family have already died because of the job. The next day, the couple agreed they would only make major decisions if they were both “100 percent on board” from now on.

The other major story in “Identity” involves Danny and Detective Marica Baez (Marisa Ramirez) taking on a murder case with suspects who are identical twins with identical alibis. Erin’s daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) also finally gets a story when she interviews for a job at the Justice Coalition, which makes her grandfather Frank (Tom Selleck) angry.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS