‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Finds the Man Who Torched His House

In the Blue Bloods season nine premiere, Detective Danny Reagan found himself investigating a drug cartel member who was responsible for torching his house.

As Blue Bloods fans will remember, Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) home was burned to the ground back in the season seven finale. Then in the season eight finale, we learned of another big blow to Danny. His wife, Linda (Amy Carlson) was killed while doing her duty as a nurse.

Flash forward to the season nine premiere, “Playing With Fire,” Danny now believes he knows who left him homeless. He takes on the case of Louis Delgado, played by guest star Lou Diamond Phillips.

Danny ran into Louis while investigating the murder of a man who washed up dead and without a head. The man was a gang member. During their investigation, they learn that the “Panther” could be behind it. The Panther’s real name is Louis Delgado, according to Detective Baez’s friend at the DEA. The DEA also believes Louis torched Danny’s house.

Since Danny wasn’t able to convince Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to give him a warrant, Danny went into Louis’ home without one. Baez tripped down the stairs, and Danny accused Louis of assaulting a police officer. They took Louis to the precinct. When Ramirez left the room, Louis admitted to burning the house.

“Your house went up like a stack of kindling,” Louis told Danny. “My only regret: your family wasn’t in it at the time.”

Baez did not hear the confession, so she stopped Danny from beating Louis up. She wants to get this done by the book, which makes Louis laugh.

Danny got increasingly frustrated with everyone. Erin insisted Danny needed hard evidence, and he made it difficult on himself by not filming the previous interrogation. Danny had to release him, but during the family dinner, Louis called Danny to tell him he committed another murder.

In a stunning decision, Danny let Louis go after they busted up a drug sale using his text messages. Baez did not understand it, but Danny said Louis will now be branded a snitch. The next day, another body washed up without a head, and they assume it is Louis.

“Nothing is ever over,” Danny told Baez. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last year – closure is overrated.”

Season nine will see Danny continue to get used to being a single father to two grown sons. During the previous season, fans saw him struggle to find his footing in the new role. In one episode, he even found it difficult to live on one salary. Now, his new house will feel even emptier after his eldest son leaves for college.

In a TVInsider interview before the premiere, executive producer Kevin Wade revealed that Louis will actually escape in the episode. But Danny will spend the rest of the season chasing him, because if there is anything all Blue Bloods fans know, it’s that Danny does not stop until he gets his man.

Danny’s previous life-shakeup happened because Amy Carlson chose not to re-sign for another season. Wade defended the writers’ decision to kill her character, and said Carlson is not likely to come back.

“A lot of the Reagan family thing that people seem to be attracted to and want to relate to is the hard, cold fact of people who live with a lot of loss, people who soldier on in a lonely job,” Wade told TVLine earlier this year. “They’re together at that dinner table every Sunday because that’s who they go to. These people really need each other.”

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.



Photo credit: CBS