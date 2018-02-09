CBS Airing ‘Bull’ Instead of ‘Blue Bloods’ Friday

The Reagan family (and Tom Selleck‘s mustache) have the week off. CBS is not airing a new episode of Blue Bloods Friday night. Instead, Michael Weatherly‘s Bull is making a rare Friday night appearance.

While NBC pulls eyeballs away for its 2018 Winter Olympics coverage, CBS is running through Celebrity Big Brother as quickly as possible. That means Friday features one two-hour episode, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. After that, CBS is airing a repeat of Bull, rather than a repeat of Blue Bloods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The next episode of the series is “Legacy,” which does not air until Friday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET. According to the episode description, we will see Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) try to make some extra bread by taking a new job. An investigation into the death of a rich man inspires his surprising decision.

Meanwhile, Nicky (Sami Gayle) is sexually harassed by her boss at a new internship, but she does not want to get her family involved in the case.

Frank (Tom Selleck) has his hands full, as he tries to get the public to trust the New York Police Department again after a rookie cop is filmed asking a pedestrian about his immigration status.

The previous episode of the series was “School of Hard Knocks,” which featured Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson as the principal of a troubled high school. The tension came to a boiling point when the principal thought he could teach the kids the dangers of violence by holding them hostage. Thankfully, Danny arrived in time to talk him out of it.

Blue Bloods is now in its eighth season on CBS, and focuses on four generations of the Reagan family. Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes, Tony Terraciano and Andrew Terraciano also star.

Although the show is not a big winner with awards and critics, it is consistently the most-watched show on Friday nights.

The Feb. 2 episode had 9.22 million viewers, reports TV By The Numbers. It tied with fellow CBS series MacGyver for the second-best rating of the night, with a 0.9 18-49 rating. The top-rated show was Hawaii Five-0, which airs between them and had a 1.0 rating in the key demographic.

Photo credit: CBS