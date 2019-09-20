‘Blue Bloods’: Abigail Hawk Details How Her Character ‘Developed Her Voice’ Ahead of Season 10 (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods Season 10 kicks off next week, and thanks to its remarkably consistent cast, fans have seen characters develop over almost 200 episodes. One character who has seen the most change is not a member of the Reagan family though. Abigail Hawk has been by Tom Selleck‘s side since Season 1 as Abigail Baker and has become more than just an assistant, closely advising him on difficult matters as the years go on. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Hawk discussed her character’s development into the Baker fans know today.

Aside from sharing the same name, Hawk said Baker “really has developed her voice as I’ve kind of grown into my own.” Both Hawk and Baker were pregnant together, and they became mothers together.

“I’ve grown up on that show. I cut my teeth doing that show,” Hawk told us. “I’ve learned everything from watching behind the scenes and working along side of some really some giants in the industry, Whoopi Goldberg, Bebe Neuwirth, Treat Williams… to name a few. And those are just the guests.”

Hawk said she and fans both agree that Baker’s ability to “hold her own” in a “sea of men” at police headquarters is one of her best qualities.

“She’s really quite sassy… I really adore her,” Hawk said.

Baker’s role has also grown significantly since she was first introduced, and Hawk teased that fans will “definitely see more of her” in the future.

Season 9 featured one of Hawk’s favorite episodes with Baker, when she proved to Garrett (Gregory Jbara) and Gormley (Robert Clohessy) that she could do their jobs just as well as they could.

“That was a really fun episode to work on because I feel like it really set into this beautiful shorthand that the three of us have developed and when we communicate with Frank and that’s the best pretty much who we are in real life too,” Hawk said. “Those two guys are my best friends in the world and it’s hilarious that I can say that, but I mean it. I love Bob and Greg so much. I can’t say enough good things about them. I’m a very lucky girl.”

There is one thing Baker has yet to do. She has not had a chance to sit at the dinner table with the other Reagans. In the future, she really hopes Baker, Gormley and Garrett get to crash the party.

“She’s never officially like sat around the table with them, but she’s been at the table… just not when they’re having family dinner because she’s only been there in like an official capacity,” she said. “But I think one day me and Gromley and Garrett should crash Thanksgiving dinner. I think it would be, I think it would go over very well. And we can bring all of our spouses with us.”

Blue Bloods returns on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS with “The Real Deal.”

