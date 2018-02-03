‘Blindspot’ Villain Puts out a Hit on FBI Team Ahead of Olympics Hiatus

Blindspot left viewers with a huge cliffhanger before embarking on a month-long break.

During Friday’s all new episode, Roman (Luke Mitchell) secretly tasked the team with effectively preventing Crawford (David Morse) from making a vital deal. But in doing so, they’ve landed on Crawford’s radar, with the season 3 villain enlisting Roman to kill them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roman, who is undercover by Crawford’s side as part of his mysterious master plan, will have to carry out his mission. However, it might not happen immediately.

“He needs the team to help him take down Crawford — at least for now — so he’ll do what he can to protect them as long as it serves his interests,” executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly.

During the episode’s final moments, Crawford showed Roman’s pictures of the entire FBI team, including his sister Jane (Jaime Alexander), however this does not mean that there is yet another mole amongst their ranks.

“Crawford’s reach is wide and far,” Gero said. “Not sure if he has a mole there as much as connections.”

Not all about the episode’s end was bad news, as fans were thrilled to see Jane come around and tell her husband Kurt (Sullivan Stapleton) that despite still having trust issues after he lied about her daughter for so long, she’s willing to let love into her life and not let Roman win.

“They still need to work on trust, from both sides, but they love each other and aren’t gonna let Roman tear them apart,” Gero said.

Fans took to Twitter after the episode’s shocking ending, wishing they didn’t have to wait until March to see what will happen next.

WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT ENDING?!?! @BlindspotRoom Y’ALL CAN’T LEAVE ME FOR A MONTH AFTER THAT?!?! HOW DARE YOU?!?! #Blindspot — Audrey (@ablindspotter) February 3, 2018

what ??????? NOOOOOO YOU CANT FINISHED A EPISODE THIS WAY!!!! COME BACK HERE @BlindspotRoom @NBCBlindspot #blindspot — anallu (@annabalfe) February 3, 2018

Did Crawford just call Roman “son” – and tell him to kill the entire FBI team?!? 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱#Blindspot — Lily G (@Lily_G77) February 3, 2018

Me at the end of the episode…… and realizing I have to wait till March 2nd for the next episode….. #Blindspot @NBCBlindspot @martingero @BlindspotRoom pic.twitter.com/j8NtyIGQFR — Kimberly Kotronis ♌ (@FIREY_REDHEAD81) February 3, 2018

Are you telling me I have to wait A MONTH until #Blindspot comes back?? I’m gonna have serious withdrawal @NBCBlindspot — Victoria☁️ (@victoria3w) February 3, 2018

Blindspot will return with an all-new episode March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo: NBC/David Giesbrecht