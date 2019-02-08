‘Big Bang Theory’ Showrunner Opens up About ‘Emotional’ Finale, Spinoff Rumors

The Big Bang Theory is celebrating a major milestone ahead of its final episodes.

The long-running CBS comedy series celebrated the renaming of Warner Bros. lot “Stage 25” — where the show has filmed every episode — into a Big Bang Theory dedication.

“It feels a little bit surreal,” Big Bang executive producer and final season showrunner Steve Holland told Entertainment Tonight at the renaming ceremony.

“We knew it was coming, but when they revealed the plaque and saw it for real – it just feels amazing,” he added. “I mean Casablanca was shot on this lot and now we’re now part of Warner Bros. history. It’s just incredible.”

With only ten more episodes left before the series finale, Holland revealed the writers know exactly how the show will wrap up. However, he admitted they have not started writing it yet.

“We write everything in order and we’re writing episode 19 right now and [the finale] is episode 24. We’re shooting 17, writing 19, so it’ll still be a few more weeks away before we get to that,” he told the outlet.

“But we know what the finale will be. We’ve known what the big pieces are for a while, but now we know what the smaller pieces are, as well, and what we’re driving towards,” he continued. “We have it worked out and we’re excited and nervous and, like everybody who’s watching, we love these characters so much and we want to give them a send off that they deserve.”

As for what’s to come in the show’s final episodes? Holland teased an emotional journey to the finish line.

“I hope they’re prepared to laugh, I hope they’re prepared to be sad and to be nostalgic and to have to, at some point, say goodbye,” he told the outlet. “We don’t want to just have a fan-service finale that’s only upbeat, but we love these characters and we all wish them the best and want the best for them.”

With the hit comedy series reaching the end, rumors have started swirling of a possible spinoff show coming to the network. Holland, however, did not confirm or deny the rumors.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Holland said. “Part of me thinks that this show is such a special thing that you maybe want to leave it as a whole piece, but if someone came up with a great take on it and people were interested to do it, who knows?”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.