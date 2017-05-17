CBS Boss Has Big Hopes For More ‘Big Bang Theory’ After Season 12

The Big Bang Theory was recently renewed through season 12, but one CBS executive says he wants the show to go on even longer.

Deadline reports that CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves mentioned his desires for the show during the network's traditional Upfront breakfast. He also likened the show to the long-running sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, which he thinks wrapped up too soon.

"I hope (BBT) goes beyond that," he said about the recent renewal. "In my book, Everybody Loves Raymond left three years too early. You want to leave on top, but you also don't want to leave money on the table."

Big Bang Theory clearly has potential to dominate its time slot for years to come, so Moonves' thoughts seem fairly reasonable. The show's recent season ten finale raked in 12.4 million viewers.

Moonves also touched on the show's renewal negotiations, which involved several actors taking a pay cut to ensure their co-stars were fairly paid.

"I don't think it was terribly trying," he said. "(Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO) Kevin (Tsujihara) and I met with the cast. We presented them with where the show was. We wanted to make this a happy experience."

Big Bang star Mayim Bialik recently commented on the contract disputes, which she characterized as more complicated than what some outlets reported.

"I think in particular with things with TV and movies, there's a lot of moving parts that are part of the business, and the corporate and the finance, and things that honestly I really kind of tell my lawyer, 'Just wake me when it's over,'" she said.

The Big Bang Theory just wrapped up it's tenth season on Thursday night, with the show returning with new episodes in the fall.

The show's also prepping a spin-off, Young Sheldon, which will focus on the childhood of Jim Parson's character.

