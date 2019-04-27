‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Posts Photo of ‘Sensational Friend’ With Rare Skin Disease

With The Big Bang Theory coming to an end, Kaley Cuoco has been reflecting on all the people who supported her throughout the show’s long run. She got emotional in an Instagram post about one fan in particular, who has become a friend over the years.

Cuoco gave a shout out to her “sensational friend” Isaiah Zarate in a heart warming post on the social media site. She revealed in the post that he suffers from epidermolysis bullosa, and added that in spite of this, “he always has the biggest smile on his face.” The Big Bang Theory star shared a series of photos of herself and Zarate on set, and said that he has been “quite a key player” on the show. Thus, Cuoco dedicated Thursday’s episode of the show to him.

“My sensational friend Isaiah…has sat in the front row of our audience for the entire run of season 12. He suffers from [epidermolysis bullosa], yet when I look into the crowd, he always has the biggest smile on his face. He has become quite a key player here at BBT and I couldn’t love him more. Isaiah, thank you for always reminding me how a smile can change an entire day,” Cuoco captioned her Instagram post. “You are an inspiration and I will fight with you to find a cure!!”

Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare skin disorder, according to the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. It can be “disabling and life-threatening.” The disease causes blisters to form on the skin after minor trauma, according to the website. Roughly 100,000 Americans are thought to suffer from epidermolysis bullosa, which can affect “all ethnic and racial groups.” Currently, there is no cure for it.

Zarate isn’t the only person Cuoco shouted out on Instagram for backing her on The Big Bang Theory’s set. On Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself sitting with women whom she credited with “helping me bring Penny to life !!” The women in the photograph with Cuoco included her on-set hair dresser, makeup artist, wardrobe person and stylist.

“A huge shout out to this group of gorgeous girls who spend week after week [Big Bang Theory] helping me bring Penny to life !! Hair [Faye Woods] makeup Vikki McCarter on set wardrobe Alex Bates and the visionary behind all the epic BBT fashion, Miss Mary Quigley. Thank you ladies!!! I [love] you!!” She captioned the sweet photo.

The Big Bang Theory will end with Season 12, which premiered on CBS on Sept. 24. Star Johnny Galecki recently got emotional about the show coming to an end on Instagram, too. He posted a photo of himself sobbing during the final table read for the show. Viewers can catch The Big Bang Theory Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.