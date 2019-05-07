‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Hints at Penny’s Fate as Series Finale Wraps Shooting

Kaley Cuoco may have been crying most of the time during filming of The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale, but her character’s fate is not heartbreaking.

The actress has been open about how emotional saying goodbye to the CBS comedy series has been throughout filming, but she is also grateful for the experience.

“I might be cried out, if that’s possible,” Cuoco joked to Entertainment Tonight after the series filming wrapped. “It’s been an unbelievable couple days.”

“There [have been] a lot of tissues,” the actress added. “It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience, and this morning with the hands at Mann’s Chinese [Theatre]. It’s just been a beautiful tribute to our show. I don’t know, I just feel so grateful. It’s been a gift, a gift of 12 years.”

The cast filmed their final episode ever on April 29, with them getting together on May 1 to be honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The actress revealed during the event she was scared at first about how the writers would wrap up the characters fans have come to love in 12 seasons.

“This has been a stress for months [for] us actors, and the writers — how’s this gonna end?” she recalled. “This is my legacy of this character, on and on.”

After filming the final episode, however, Cuoco told the outlet the “amazing” two-part finale will exceed expectations.

“It is the most beautiful finale I have ever seen, and I love finales,” she said. “It is so touching. You’re gonna cry, but in the sweetest way. I don’t know how to describe it, other than it’s absolutely the sweetest thing in the world.”

As for Penny’s fate on the show, Cuoco gushed: “I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning. It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

When asked if she would be up for reviving Penny in a sequel series or spinoff in the future, Cuoco said there is only one way she would say yes.

“The only person I would say yes to is [Big Bang creator] Chuck Lorre,” she said. “So if Chuck came and said let’s do it, I’d say yes. Other than that, I don’t see a spin-off for myself. But I don’t like to say no to Chuck. So if he wanted it, I’m in!”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series finale will air May 16, followed by a special looking at the making of the show.