‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Reportedly Caused Show’s Cancellation

The Big Bang Theory fans might still be reeling from the news that the fan-favorite sitcom will be ending after its 12th season, and they can blame it on star Jim Parsons.

In a joint statement by Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre productions, the team behind Big Bang told fans the series will end in May 2019.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” the companies and creators said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight.

But according to Entertainment Weekly, the decision to end the show came as Parsons was ready to walk away from the CBS hit series.

With a reported salary of about $1 millions per episode, Parsons — along with four original co-stars Kaley Cuoco, Jonny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg — would have earned more than $50 million including profits if he had agreed to stay on the show for two more years, which CBS was reportedly attempting to negotiate.

The actor, famous for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper since the show premiered in 2007, was ready let go of ensemble sitcom that first put him on the map.

Since a Sheldon-less Big Bang Theory would obviously not sit well with audiences, the series will next year making it the longest-running multi-camera comedy series in television history with 279 episodes.

Twelve years is quite a long time for any actor to be on the show, especially Parsons who is now booking more and more movie and Broadway role after he was critically praised for the role of Sheldon.

Though fans were heartbroken to hear the show would be ending, many praised it for consistently making them laugh, even 12 years later.

“NO! I’m not ready for this to be the end… This show is still as funny as it was when it first premiered! Ugh this sucks,” one fan tweeted. “BUT… I’m super grateful we got 12 incredible seasons!”

“Gutted of the news [The Big Bang Theory] will end after season 12,” someone else shared. “It would have to end eventually but I didn’t wanna let it sink in…the best show on tv after [Game Of Thrones.]”

The Big Bang Theory will premiere its final season on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before moving to its regular time slot Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.