‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival Teaser Released

The Beverly Hills, 90210 gang is back together in the first teaser for the upcoming revival series.

Fox surprised fans Wednesday with a new look at the upcoming revile series, which will reunite original show stars Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering onscreen once again.

The new trailer showed the joyful moment when the cast gathered to read the script to the upcoming show, BH90210‘s, first episode.

As the cast members hugged, said hello to the camera and took selfies together, they all get comfy to read the contents of the first pages of the episode, coming this summer.

BH90210 will center around heightened versions of the main cast of the original series coming together to pitch an actual revival for the show, with their lives and drama happening around them.

With the release of the new teaser, Garth and Spelling opened up to Entertainment Weekly about working on the new project, and their hopes it will be as much of a hit as the original series.

“We wanted to do something different, and we wanted to do something that would cause noise and be groundbreaking just like our original show was back in the ’90s. And that’s when together we came up with this version,” Spelling, who along with Garth is a co-creator of the new show, said.

“We wanted to come at it with a totally different, fresh perspective, while still honoring the show and paying homage to all the characters that the fans are going to really love,” Garth added.

Spelling also revealed that while the characters will bare their names, their lives are completely fictionalized, which presents an opportunity to make fun of themselves on screen.

“Mine was actually I think the hardest character to write for everyone, because there is so much public fodder, tabloid fodder about my life,” Spelling said. “I think definitely everyone was wanting to poke fun at themselves and poke fun at the image that other people have of them.”

“We do want people to question, like, ‘Wait, is that based on a story from real life or is that something fictionalized?’ I’m married on the show, I have a lot of kids. This is so heightened, right?” she joked.

The stars also teased fans will be seeing some iconic locations from the original series, including the Peach Pit, and we can expect to hear some familiar sounds when the show premieres.

“…we’re definitely going to use the theme song, the original. We’re looking for opportunities for a lot of original locations and sets right now,” Garth teased.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.