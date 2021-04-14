Beloved 'Chicago Fire' Character Coming Back for Season 9 Finale

✖

Chicago Fire fans should get ready because one of their beloved original characters is coming back for the final episode of Season 9. Taylor Kinney who played the role of Kelly Severide will be coming back for the final episode and has been confirmed by showrunner Derek Haas according to TVLine. While he was not able to say anything more, he did reassure fans that Kinney will be "in the final episode of the season" which is set to air May 26.

It came as a shock to fans during Season 8 when Kinney's character transferred to the Office of Fire Investigation, making fans wonder how his story would live on. Considering he's been a staple on the series since it premiered in 2012, it felt as if Severide would never give up his position as head of Squad 3. However, when the day came, Haas shared his vision on how he planned to keep his story alive. "We wanted to design his OFI experience as, originally he goes in thinking skeptically that this is just going to be pencil pushing desk work, but that's not the Severide way," he said at the time according to cinemablend.

"And he's cut from the same cloth as Benny Severide, who was also in the OFI world and we gave him this partner, Seager, who we really like, played by Andy Allo, and the idea was, the pitch from the beginning was, 'Let's make them like Mulder and Scully,' with just an easy back and forth and flashlights and dust and solving crimes," he continued. "I love that Captain Van Meter, is like, 'Oh my God, I just told you to rubber stamp this and move on.' You detailed the wrong guy, then. Because we the audience knows that's not the Severide way, so we just wanted to keep it interesting and keep crossing. You're going to see Casey cross into Severide and Seager's investigation this week, so that's just on us as writers to keep it interesting."

In 2013, Kinney became a certified scuba diver as his character developed into someone who was going to have to make a lot of underwater rescues during Season 2, so he took the initiative to become a real-life pro. At the time, his instructor was PADI Course Director, Mark Linse, who is well-known for his affiliation with the Scuba Emporium Career Development Center, and had nothing but great things to say about the actor and his efforts. "He's a very good diver," Linse said according to diverwire. "I'm confident that he'll not only be acting during any potential underwater scene, but he'll also be showing off his skills as a certified diver."