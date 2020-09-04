Anna Faris Announces Exit From 'Mom' After 7 Seasons and Fans Are Inconsolable
Anna Faris has announced that she is exiting the hit CBS sitcom Mom after seven seasons, and fans of the show are inconsolable over the news. Deadline reports that Farris' exit was actually negotiated previously, and the show's writers have been writing the new season without her character. The outlet also reported that her absence will be addressed in the Season 8, which is scheduled to begin production this month.
In a statement, Farris said, "The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career." She added, "I’m so thankful to [series creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family." The news has fans of Mom absolutely shook, as Farris' exit certainly comes as a big surprise. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.
September 4, 2020
The same questions I was having 💔— Kevin Rodriguez (@officialkvn26) September 4, 2020
September 4, 2020
Omg nooo💔💔 heart break of the day— ButtaScotch (@BestLifeQM) September 4, 2020
I hate when actors do this and leaves fans and shows hanging. She could have at least stayed long enough to play out her character's exit.— The Moom (@Moomers6351) September 4, 2020
2020 is a cruel year. On the up side, the other actors are pure gold.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️👏👏👏👏👏— C. (@Sherrie00055549) September 4, 2020
@AnnaKFaris will definitely be missed. Please say you'll come back for guest appearances? pic.twitter.com/GB41kE2HRk— 🐶 alexis 🐶 (@the_1_Lexi_D) September 4, 2020
What really! Even though her character can be annoying at times I'll miss her on the show!— CaliPchz🦋💕 (@calipcz) September 4, 2020
Thought we'd get to see her graduate law school & get her dream job 😭😭😭😭 Season 8 will prolly be final one. Very disappointed but I wish Anna the best— Beautiful Disaster (@heyitzJenn88) September 4, 2020
I’ll miss her. This show was basically built around her character. -How they manage w/o her remains to be seen.— 🆘🦋#Sassy🦋 Wench 🦋#VOTES 🦋 #Biden🦋 (@bad_pooky) September 4, 2020
How does this show continue without her....— Trey♋️👑 (@ThatGuyNamedTre) September 4, 2020
Oh no my mom loved that show— Molaga Podi (@MolagaPodi) September 4, 2020
This is very surprising to hear, especially given the storyline that had built up during the previous season.
This will definitely be the last season, which makes me sad. Thank you Anna, for 7 wonderful seasons of Christy Plunkett.— Justin Weyn (@justinmweyn) September 4, 2020
😭 She is the reason I watched! I was so sad they didn't give her more of a storyline the last few seasons... I don't think I'll keep watching... This sucks so bad.— Leonie Hckll (@LeonieJH) September 4, 2020
I am sure she has good reasons though.