Anna Faris Announces Exit From 'Mom' After 7 Seasons and Fans Are Inconsolable

Anna Faris has announced that she is exiting the hit CBS sitcom Mom after seven seasons, and fans of the show are inconsolable over the news. Deadline reports that Farris' exit was actually negotiated previously, and the show's writers have been writing the new season without her character. The outlet also reported that her absence will be addressed in the Season 8, which is scheduled to begin production this month.

In a statement, Farris said, "The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career." She added, "I’m so thankful to [series creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family." The news has fans of Mom absolutely shook, as Farris' exit certainly comes as a big surprise. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.