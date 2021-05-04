Anderson Cooper 'Jeopardy!' Ratings Results Revealed

✖

Anderson Cooper recently completed his run as interim Jeopardy! host and now the CNN anchor's ratings results have been revealed. According to The Wrap, Cooper's first week ended with a 5.1 rating, which is the lowest for any guest host so far. Cooper's hosting run was from April 19-30 and came after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who pulled in a 5.6 his first week and a 5.5 his second week.

Notably, Cooper's ratings were even lower than what controversial gust host Dr. Oz snagged. The TV doctor had a 5.1 average for his run, which The Wrap notes Cooper could still top if his second week went better. To date, Ken Jennings remains the Jeopardy! guest host with the best ratings, pulling in a 6.2 his first week and then a 5.9 the second week. Jennings is also a Jeopardy! grand champion, as well as a consulting producer for the iconic quiz show.

A total of $138,197 has been raised for @justicedefends during @andersoncooper’s final week as guest host! The funds will enable Justice Defenders to train more people in prison to become paralegals and get law degrees, to ensure everyone has access to a fair hearing. pic.twitter.com/AyqMzMfJ5X — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 30, 2021

On Monday, 60 Minutes correspondent and former CBS News journalist Bill Whitaker began his run as the show's guest host. He will host until May 14. Afterward, fan-favorite Jeopardy! contestant Buzzy Cohen will step in. Cohen will handle the Tournament of Champions, which runs from May 17 until May 28.

Who is... Bill Whitaker? Get to know 60 Minutes correspondent @BillWhitakerCBS as he guest hosts @Jeopardy this week and next. https://t.co/4ltaONtEFn pic.twitter.com/q8xWBb17Yq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 3, 2021

On May 31, former Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will begin her run hosting the show, which will last until June 11. Bialik previously spoke exclusively with Pop Culture about her time hosting, saying that it was an "unbelievable" experience. "It's something I did with tremendous humility and respect for him and just, I mean, I had an unbelievable time," she said.

Speaking about the legacy of late host Alex Trebek, Bialik noted that he was "a beloved personality" and "a beloved person on that stage." After Bialik's sun of shows ends, Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will take over, followed by Dr. Sanjay Gupta and George Stephanopoulos. The final four guest host for the season will be Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.