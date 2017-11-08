Here’s What 'America’s Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne Tweeted Right After Being Crowned

America's Got Talent crowned 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer as the winner on Wednesday night. After the nail-biting broadcast, the talented ventriloquist took to Twitter to express her excitement in taking home the top prize. I still can't believe it!!! Thank you America and @AGT for this life changing opportunity! I can't wait to make you proud!! 💗~darci https://t.co/CrqqQb8379 — Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) September 21, 2017 "I still can't believe it!!! Thank you America and @AGT for this life changing opportunity! I can't wait to make you proud!!" Darci tweeted following her win. After learning that she won $1 million and was going to be headlining her own Las Vegas gig, Darci broke out in tears. "It was waterworks right here on this face," she told USA Today. "It was like a water faucet." As the night progressed, Darci said that she was still in shock. "It's more of a shock right now, it hasn't even hit me," Darci Lynne told E! News. "I have no words, I'm speechless, but thank you America for voting for me—it's crazy!" After Darci won, she dished on how she planned to spend her prize money. Keep scrolling to see what the talented youngster plans on buying with her $1 million.

How is Darci Going to Spend Her 'AGT' Winnings? Darci already has big plans on how she wants to spend her prize money. She hopes to buy a puppy, and even has a specific breed in mind. "I would love to get a pug. A puppy, a baby pug, I just want one so bad. I'm ready…I'm ready to take on the puppy life," she said. Darci told USA Today she has a soft spot for the pug breed because they "have wrinkles and fat rolls and they're so cute." She also plans to give her mom a gift that is much-needed in their house. "I have to get my mom a dishwasher because it doesn't work and we need a new one," Darci said. While it's clear that Darci and her family are thrilled about the victory, it was also evident that many on Twitter were happy to see her win the competition as well. Congratulations ? I will miss watching you on #agt. Can't to see you perform live someday. — Joe Basham ?? (@JoeBasham) September 22, 2017 You already have made America proud darci, can't wait to see what this world has to offer you sweetheart! Your going to be a superstar ????? — Jessicalynn Ginnitti (@lynjes1123) September 22, 2017

The 'AGT' Judges React to Darci Winning Even though Darci was shocked to win, the judges are saying they always expected that she would be one of the frontrunners. Heidi Klum says that she actually predicted Darci would win this season. With her skills as a comedian, singer, and ventriloquist, Klum said that Darci "has the total package." As for Howie Mandel, he explained how both Darci and the runner-up, 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale, both have skyrocketed into stardom. "It's interesting, in the last two hours it's been really young 12-year-old girls whose lives have are changed forever," Howie said. "I think that's America saying we embrace the future, we embrace the purity of just that child-like fun, inspirational talent." Loved it when the runner up came across to congratulate you ... You're both #Winners ????? — Shaun Watchorn ? (@ShaunWatchorn) September 21, 2017 Wohhooo Darci!! Angelica you WILL be famous anyways don't sweat it baby girl & TYRAAAA GIRRRLLLL your dress is on point! — Faith Lester (@FaithLe71140063) September 22, 2017