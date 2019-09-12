‘American Horror Story’ Season 9: Ryan Murphy Reveals New ‘1984’ Title Sequence

American Horror Story Season 9 is creeping closer, and now series creator Ryan Murphy has revealed a new 1984 title sequence. In a post on Instagram, Murphy shared the new season’s opening, and it is dripping with retro-slasher-movie vibes. The clip boasts a lo-fi, Nightmare on Elm Street-esque soundtrack underneath VHS-quality imagery of unsuspecting campers who are sure to wind upon the business end of butcher knife when the new season kicks off. In the post’s caption, Murphy wrote, “I am so excited to share with you the new AMERICAN HORROR STORY title sequence by our longtime collaborator Kyle Cooper and our new friend Corey Vega, who ignited this concept with an original ‘fan’ cut he posted on Twitter after the 1984 season was announced.”

“I liked it so much, I decided to bring him on board to work together with Kyle as they evolved the concept into something major,” he added. “Congratulations Corey! 1980s horror never looked so good.”

The evident by the title sequence, the new season of American Horror Story will be an homage to ’80s slasher B-movies, such as Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp.

It will feature past America Horror Story regulars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch, as well as newcomers Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa.

It was previously announced that long-time American Horror Story star Evan Peters will not be starring in this season, and Sarah Paulson will likely just have a cameo role.

Regarding the surprise casting changes for this season of AHS, FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf previously offered an explanation during a Television Critics Association press panel in August.

“Remember, [Murphy] did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eighth season, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” Landgraf said, per The Wrap. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time.”

He then went on to address when similar changes happened in Season 9 of the show, saying, “Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. ET on FX.

