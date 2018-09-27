‘American Horror Story’ Season 8: Multiple Characters Die in Episode 3

American Horror Story just dropped one of the biggest twists of the entire series toward the end of episode 3.

Spoilers ahead for American Horror Story season 8, episode 3.

In a twist no one saw coming, a majority of the characters introduced in Apocalypse now appear to be dead.

As the group of apocalypse survivors came together to celebrate Halloween, Miriam Mead and Wilhemina Venable decide to poison all of their guests in the bunker.

One character faced an even more gruesome death just before the poisoned apples however, as Coco reunited with her boyfriend Brock just as the Halloween festivities were starting.

Clearly still angry about the heiress leaving him in Los Angeles to die in the nuclear blast, Brock stabs his girlfriend to death and kills her.

Venable and Miriam are then seen injecting poison into a batch of apples given to the survivors, and they all chomp down on them. Every survivor eats them, foam at the mouth and dies.

The pair then comes to Michael Langdon to tell them of their deed, seeking to impress him. He seems impressed and wants Venable to come to the sanctuary, but it is a trick.

When Venable tries to get Miriam to shoot and kill Michael, Miriam finds herself uncontrollably pointing the gun at Venable, and shooting her to death.

Confused, Venable doesn’t understand how she could betray her mistress, but Michael explains that he helped create her after she says she is just a robot who doesn’t understand what’s going on.

“You were obeying commands, like you were programmed to do. My commands,” Michael says, revealing he was the one who initially came up with the plan to kill everyone with the poison apples.

“I never liked getting my hands dirty, always more fun to entice men and women to dirty deeds, confirms what I’ve always believed… that all people given the right pressures or stimuli are all evil motherf-ers.”

“I’m having trouble with this… and I know I’m just a machine,” Miriam said, but Michael reveals that he was the one who gave the Cooperative the plans to build her, molded after a special person from his childhood.

“But I had to keep the most important part of you from your mind,” Michael says. “To protect you and the plan. But now it’s time to remember it all. I lost you and I couldn’t bear it. I couldn’t imagine a world without you by my side, you’re the only woman who ever really understood me.”

As all of the residents of Outpost 3 are seen dead, the camera pans toward the radio and the song changes, revealing the appearance of the Coven witches Cordelia Goode, Madison Montgomery and Myrtle Snow.

With their arrival, they rescue three of the dead, who Cordelia calls “our sisters”: Coco, Mallory and Dinah Stevens.

The witches use their power of resurgence to resurrect the three residents and the episode comes to a close with Madison’s iconic Coven line toward Mallory: “Surprise bitch, bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

The twist will surely mean a radical shift in the plot of season eight. American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX