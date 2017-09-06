Here’s How Twisty Returns in ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Premiere

WARNING: Spoilers for American Horror Story: Cult ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

American Horror Story: Cult has finally premiered and, in the first 15 minutes of the new season, fans have already been given a major connection to one of the past seasons. As was already confirmed, Twisty the Clown has returned for the new installment.

While everyone knew that Twisty was coming back, the matter of his return has been in question. Since the clown left with Edward Mordrake after being killed during Freak Show, fans wondered how he’d be able to appear in the new season, which is set in present day.

After the first commercial break, a couple appears having a picnic in the same spot where Twisty murdered his first victims in Freak Show. Just as he did then, Twisty appears with his bag, killing the man on the spot. The woman runs from Twisty and into an old school bus, the same one that Twisty used to hide his victims in. She tries to call 9-1-1 but Twisty kills her and takes the phone.

While this all seemed very real, it was quickly revealed to be fictional. When Twisty held the cell phone to his mouth, the frame morphed into a drawing featured in a comic book and zoomed out.

Oz, the son of Aly and Ivy, was reading a comic about Twisty the Clown, who has become a horror icon in that world.

While Twisty isn’t exactly alive in Cult, it’s clear that his spirit lives on. It’ll be interesting to see if he appears again later on in the show.