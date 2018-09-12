'American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Teases the Lost Colony of Roanoke Will Never Be Found

The lost colony of Roanoke will never be found thanks to American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

What is lost can never be found, and that is likely going to remain true for the long lost Roanoke colony that became the focus of American Horror Story's sixth season, the impending apocalypse of season eight promising to wipe out all hope of discovering it.

When Michael Langdon unleashes his reign of terror on the world and prompts a "cataclysmic event" that will "usher in the end of times," it will take the Roanoke universe with it, at least according to a short teaser clip released by the FX series' official Twitter account Monday.

Captioned "Lost colony. Lost forever," the short teaser, only spanning the length of 20 seconds, shows a decaying pig head, an element that played an important role in season six's Roanoke storyline.

Fans of the popular horror anthology series will recall the story of Piggy Man, a former deserter of the Roanoke colony who was scalped by Lady Gaga's original Supreme witch Scáthach, and forced to pay "penance for his betrayal" by Kathy Bates' The Butcher. His penance included being forced to wear a pig's head, having a pig's tail nailed to his tailbone, being hogtied to a spick, and then being roasted over a fire, causing his ghost to haunt the grounds of the Roanoke home, which was subsequently burnt to the ground in the finale, though the spirits haunting the grounds remained.

The Roanoke colony will not be the only thing that the coming apocalypse will destroy. According to a series of similar teasers released in the days leading up to the Wednesday night premiere, Apocalypse will also reduce the Murder House to ruins, close the doors on Asylum's Briarcliff Manor, deteriorate the coven, ruin the Freak Show, destroy Hotel Cortez, and explode Cult's smiley faces, denoting that each universe will be affected by the apocalypse.

The coming end of days will be brought about by Michael Langdon, who was born during the season one finale to Murder House's ghostly resident Tate Langdon and human resident (now ghost) Vivien Harmon. Being born of "human and spirit," he was prophesized to "usher in the end of times," an event that will bring together both the Murder House and Coven casts, as well as a handful of new characters.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.