‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Reveals Mysterious Scene With Evan Peters and Leslie Grossman

A new scene for American Horror Story: Apocalypse is teasing trouble for Evan Peters and Leslie Grossman.

When the apocalypse bears down on the AHS universe, Evan Peters and Leslie Grossman’s onscreen counterparts may find themselves in a less than thrilling situation while in Outpost 3, at least according to a cryptic new teaser.

“They’re not coming. They never were,” Peters, in character as the unnamed hairstylist, who also serves as the grandson of Joan Collins’ character, whispers in the clip.

Tomorrow. 10 PM. @FXNetworks #AHSApocalypse

“Of course they are, why would you say that?” Grossman’s Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt says.

“Do you think he’s right? Is this it?” Peters asks.

“Do you think it matters?” Coco questions before a loud bang captures both of their attention and they fall silent.

While it remains to be seen who exactly the “they” Peters and Grossman are discussing are and what the “this” is, clues from the first full-length trailer for Apocalypse may offer some insight.

Both Peters and Grossman were among the first faces to be seen in the trailer, along with Joan Collins and Billie Lourd, aboard a doomed plane without a pilot, which left Billy Eichner’s character in Santa Monica. However, once ushered to the relative safety of Venable’s Outpost 3, the trailer only offered a glimpse of Joan Collins’ character with them, leaving the fate of Lourd and Eichner’s characters hanging in the balance.

A less likely theory would be that they are referring to the coven of witches who were also seen in the trailer.

As for Peters’ “Is this it?” question, it is possible that he is referring to the “cataclysmic event” that ultimately forces them into Outpost 3 due to ground-level radiation that make the earth uninhabitable.

Whatever results in their conversation, things are not looking too good for Peters, who was seen in the trailer being beaten. Another short teaser that the FX horror anthology series released also showed Peters’ character cleansing his hands of blood, possibly foreshadowing a darker undercurrent to his character (say, an inkling for murder).

Fans anxious to see what happens to both Peters and Grossman’s AHS counterparts will not have to wait much longer, as Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.