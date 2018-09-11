‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Brings Back Dylan McDermott to Reprise Season 1 Role

As worlds collide and come to an end in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, actor Dylan McDermott will return to reprise his season 1 role.

According to The Blast, McDermott was spotted by fans on Wednesday on the Los Angeles Murder House set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, seemingly confirming speculation that he is returning to the series. McDermott last featured in the series during 2012’s Asylum as Johnny Morgan, the son of Dr. Oliver Thredson and Lana Winters who later became known as the second Bloody Face.

Although it is not known how McDermott will feature into the new season, it is believed that he will reprise his season 1 role of Ben Harmon, who was the husband of Connie Britton’s Vivien Harmon and father of Taissa Farmiga’s Violet Harmon.

McDermott is not the only actor reprising a role from a previous season of the popular FX horror anthology series, whose eighth season will be a crossover of season 1’s Murder House and season 3’s Coven. Creator Ryan Murphy previously teased the return of fan-favorites to Entertainment Weekly.

“You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” he said. “It’s a very high concept.”

Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourney Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga, and Stevie Nicks will all be reprising their season 3 roles for Apocalypse, alongside Jessica Lange, who will be returning as her season 1 character Constance Langdon after having been absent from the series for four seasons.

Sarah Paulson, who has notoriously taken on roles every season of the FX series, will be returning as medium Billie Dean Howard from Murder House and blind Supreme witch Cordelia Foxx from Coven, as well as taking on the new role of Venable, which was recently teased in a new trailer for the season. She will also direct the sixth episode, which will see the return of Lange.

Other actors returning to the series include Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd, though their roles have not yet been announced.

Apocalypse, the series’ eighth season, will be set “18 months” from April, Murphy previously teased, making it set around October 2019, around the time of the 58th anniversary of JFK’s speech warning Americans to build nuclear bomb shelters. With a tone that gets back to “Asylum and Cult,” the season is said to begin with the end of the world.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.