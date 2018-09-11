‘American Horror Story’: Apocalypse’ Teaser Shows Murder House in Ruins

American Horror Story has unveiled a new teaser that teases a grim fate for the show’s infamous “Murder House.”

In the clip, the motion poster teaser show the Murder House, the setting for season 1 of the FX series, in ruins. It is overgrown with plants, which are burned. There is debris everywhere and a fire burning in the yard. The roof of the house is partially caved in, leaving it open to the elements.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This could be a preview of what the house will look like in the upcoming eighth season of AHS, which is titled Apocalypse. However, it might just be an marked up image to help build hype for the upcoming season.

The latter might be the truth because FX also shared two more similar teasers the day after its latest was uploaded. Those teasers reference the Freak Show and Hotel season of AHS, respectively.

The Freak Show season reference shows a dilapidated version of Elsa Mars’ (Jessica Lange) freak show tent with flames on the ground. It would be a bit hard for the Freak Show cast to show up, being as it was basic in the early 20th century. However, some of the supernatural characters could come into play.

As for the Hotel teaser, it seems a lot more feasible. The Hotel Cortez is seen run-down and covered in graffiti. This setting could easily come into play, as we know it is around in modern times. Plus, ghosts inhabit the dwelling just like the Murder House.

The only crossovers confirmed for season 8 are with the Murder House and Coven seasons. Based on the trailer, we know there will be a apocalyptic event, and some people will be staying safe in a bunker ran by some satanic leaders. However, it is unclear how exactly the characters from other seasons will play into this premise.

The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has promised this season would be set in the near future, with a whole different strategy behind it.

“I pitched it to [FX boss] John Landgraf today right after his TCA panel, and he loved it, but he’s asked me not to say what it is,” Murphy told critics earlier in 2018. “I told him and he fell out of his chair with joy. I think people will like it, it’s different from what we’ve done before, but I always try and do the opposite of what I’ve done on that show.”

He added, “All I’ll say about it is I want to go to the future – still topical, but the future, which I’ve never done.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

Photo Credit: FX