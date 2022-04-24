'American Gigolo' and 'Ray Donovan' Showrunner Fired at Showtime After Misconduct Investigation

✖

Paramount Television Studios and Showtime have terminated their relationship with one of their most successful showrunners. Ray Donovan executive producer and showrunner David Hollander, was let go from his role as producer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by parent company Paramount Television Studios. "David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo, and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him," a spokesperson told Deadline, declining to comment further.

According to sources close to the production, the decision was made after investigating misconduct allegations. According to Deadline, sources indicate that the misconduct was but comments made by Hollander that did not constitute sexual harassment. Nellie Andreeva, author, and TV co-editor-in-chief for Deadline heard that production on the show will continue with one of Hollander's top lieutenants taking on the role of showrunner: David Bar Katz. Hollander and Katz also collaborated on Showtime's Ray Donovan.

Andreeva said sources informed her that the series, produced by Paramount TV Studios with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, has about three episodes left in its 10-part order. She claimed there was talk that production on American Gigolo was delayed, with scripts arriving late, which is not unusual for a series of this quality.

The pilot for the new American Gigolo, a contemporary retelling of the classic 1980 film, was written and directed by Hollander. Jon Bernthal is playing the role of Julian Kaye in the Showtime series, which Richard Gere originated. The show tells the story of Kaye, a man who finds himself struggling in the modern-day sex industry 15 years after he was imprisoned for murder. He searches for the truth about the setup that sent him to prison and hopes to reconnect with his one true love, played by Gretchen Mol.

Rosie O'Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Wayne Brady, and Leland Orser also star in American Gigolo. The film is considered to have solidified Gere's status as a Hollywood leading man. Giorgio Moroder's score for American Gigolo was nominated for a Golden Globe, and the movie is also credited for introducing the world to Blondie's hit song "Call Me."

Hollander executive produced and served as showrunner for the Showtime drama Ray Donovan, garnering an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing and a WGA Award nomination for Best New Series. Additionally, he wrote and directed Ray Donovan's seventh season feature film, which picked up where the show left off last year after being abruptly canceled. Hollander's previous work includes executive producing and directing the television series Heartland and The Guardian.