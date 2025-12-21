All 7 ‘Family Matters’ Christmas Episodes (Episode Guide)

There’s a reason Family Matters was one of the longest-running Black sitcoms, second only to The Jeffersons in live-action in its heyday. The series chronicled a working-class Chicago family and their annoying neighbor, humorously showcasing coming-of-age tales and issues within a multi-generational family.

Almost every season, we could count on the Winslows and Steve Urkel to give us some holiday chaos with their Christmas episode. If you’re looking for a good laugh during the most wonderful time of the year, check out these seven episodes of the classic series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 2, Episode 13 – Have Yourself a Merry Winslow Christmas

Play video

Steve Urkel is all alone for Christmas, and loneliness ensues after the Winslows exile him from their home after he breaks Laura’s beloved Christmas ornament. The nerd has also promised Richie that Santa will deliver him the most popular toy of the season. He eventually finds himself having a good celebration with his neighbors when he’s invited back on Christmas Day. Steve even reminds them of the magic of Christmas and Santa, when Richie gets the toy he wished for.

Season 4, Episode 10 – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Urkel

Play video

Once again, Urkel finds himself on Laura’s naughty list while out shopping and he breaks an expensive ornament she wanted to give her mother Harriette as a gift. When she angrily wishes he could see what it’s like to be her, a guardian angel, Tyrone (T. K. Carter) grants her wish and Urkel becomes Steve Winslow (in the alternate reality version). On the flipside, she must walk a mile; she transforms into Urkel to give her a lesson in what it’s like to constantly have her feelings hurt.

Season 5, Episode 11 – Christmas is Where the Heart Is

Play video

Urkel and Carl get stranded on a subway after a power outage on Christmas Eve, with everyone pissed and desiring to get home to their families. Urkel is left to remind the passengers of the beauty and magic of Christmas. At home, Harriette is saddened because Laura and Eddie aren’t interested in participating in the family’s holiday traditions.

Season 6, Episode 11 – Miracle on Elm Street

Play video

Richie brings home a homeless man (Art Evans) for Christmas, which the Winslows are initially irritated by until they are reminded of the true meaning of Christmas. Eddie accidentally throws out Laura‘s favorite childhood dog, leaving his sister devastated and leaving Urkel to the rescue to find the doll and save Christmas.

Season 7, Episode 11 – Fa La La La Laagghh!

Carl is in a Scrooge-like mood and refuses to allow Urkel to decorate the house with his wacky light displays. His mood changes when a friend tells him about a cash prize for a light contest, so he allows Urkel to do so under false pretenses. When he learns the truth, Urkel sets Carl straight for lying to him. Harriette wants the family to participate in the holiday traditions, while Mama Winslow teaches them the true meaning of Christmas by going on strike.

Season 8, Episode 13 – It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Steve and Carl search for a Christmas tree in the Wisconsin woods and get lost. With an annoyed Carl, Urkel’s knowledge of astronomy saves them. Laura is caught in a holiday love triangle with Stefan and Curtis.

Season 9, Episode 11 – Deck the Malls

Play video

In the final holiday episode of the series, the Winslows and Urkel get jobs at the mall. With Carl as a department store Santa Claus, he is touched when one kid makes a selfless wish to help his father find a job after being laid off. Carl, as Santa, gives him a business card to give to his father to call for a job interview as a secretary to his office in the precinct. Rachel is reunited with her son.