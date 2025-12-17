All 3 ‘Full House’ Christmas Episodes (Episode Guide)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to watch Full House Christmas episodes.

The beloved TGIF sitcom has a total of three Christmas episodes throughout its eight-season run.

These episodes are filled with plenty of Christmas magic, laughs, nostalgia, and much, much more. They are just enough to get viewers into the holiday spirit, and they are all streaming on Hulu and Disney+, so fans are able to watch them now. With Christmas just over a week away, now would be the perfect time to stream them.

Season 2, Episode 9 “Our Very First Christmas Show”

Full House’s very first Christmas episode happened during the sitcom’s second season, appropriately titled, “Our Very First Christmas Show.” It saw the Tanners taking a trip to Colorado to spend Christmas with relatives, but a blizzard ruins the trip when the plane is forced to land at an airport far from their destination. Everyone has to spend the night at the baggage claim room, and not surprisingly, they aren’t happy knowing they’ll be waking up on Christmas morning in an airport.

The episode included some entertaining moments such as Jesse and Becky, who was also on the plane as she was taking a connecting flight to Nebraska for the holidays, sharing their first kiss under the mistletoe, Joey playing Santa Claus, Michelle accidentally turning on the baggage carousel that Danny is sleeping on that goes outside, everyone decorating the room to make it more like Christmas, and the actual Santa making an appearance.

Season 6, Episode 12 “A Very Tanner Christmas”

The next Christmas episode didn’t come until Season 6 with “A Very Tanner Christmas.” In it, Becky is missing growing up in Nebraska during the holidays with snow; Steve gets into Daytona Beach University, but DJ isn’t happy about it; Michelle and Stephanie only care about presents; and Danny is missing Vicky, who is covering elections in Sweden.

Nonetheless, it was still a magical Christmas for the Tanners. Uncle Jesse delivered what might be the sweetest present ever and gave Becky a white Christmas, and he also showed Michelle and Stephanie the true meaning of Christmas by taking them to a homeless shelter where they gave out food and sang Christmas carols. After getting into a fight with DJ, Steve ultimately comes by the Christmas party at the Tanner household dressed as Santa to apologize to DJ, who is also rethinking the fight and missing her. Steve says he’ll be staying in town to go to a junior college to improve his grades. Vicky makes it back in time to spend Christmas with Danny.

Season 8, Episode 11 “Arrest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

The third and final Full House Christmas episode was in Season 8. In “Arrest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” Michelle gets Danny a gift that is a party tie and a drink holder, but after hearing Danny, Becky, and Jesse laugh over it as Becky got Joey the same thing as a gag gift, Michelle begs Jesse to take her back to the store to exchange it. At the store, though, the owner, Mr. Dreghorn (Mickey Rooney), refuses to exchange the gift, and when Jesse picks something else, he locks them in the store when they try to leave, saying he’d call the police.

Meanwhile, Nicky and Alex get scared of Santa after seeing what they believe to be Santa (actually Joey) attacking DJ and Stephanie (who were just trying to fit Joey in the costume). After eventually talking Mr. Dreghorn into letting them go, Jesse and Michelle invite him over, and he even plays Santa, making Nicky and Alex no longer scared of the big jolly guy. He also calls his estranged daughter, and it’s a very happy ending.