Creepy New ‘Alice in Wonderland’ TV Show in the Works

Even though there have been hundreds of movies and television shows already inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland books, that is not stopping one indie studio from making a creepy version based on the hit video game franchise American McGee’s Alice. Ted Field’s Radar Pictures nabbed the screen rights to the games and hired David Hayter (X-Men) to work on the script. No network or streamer is involved at this stage.

Designed by American James McGee, American McGee’s Alice presented a dark, twisted version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. In McGee’s version, Alice’s family is killed five years before the story begins. After years of being treated in a psychiatric clinic, Alice retreats to the Wonderland in her mind. Entertainment Arts published the first game for Microsoft Windows in 2000. The sequel, Alice: Madness Returns, was released in 2011.

“American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale,” Hayter said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience.”

Hayter’s credits include X-Men, X-Men 2, Watchmen (2009), The Scorpion King and The CW’s The Flash. He also has extensive experience working on video games, which McGee cited in his statement. “I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection,” the video game director said.

The Alice series will be produced by Hayter with Anthony Tringali, Maria Frisk, Michael Napoliello, Karen Lauder and Marcus Ticotin. Radar Pictures’ Field will executive produce. Field was an executive producer on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Jumanji movies and Vin Diesel’s Riddick movies.

The Alice in Wonderland stories have provided the foundation for hundreds of movies and television shows since the birth of film. Disney has had success with the stories multiple times, first with the 1951 animated film and later on with the big-budget 2010 and 2016 live-action movies starring Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter. Disney will debut a new animated series called Alice’s Wonderland Bakery on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ on Feb. 9.



