'Jeopardy!' to Re-Air First Episode Alex Trebek Ever Hosted — Mustache and All

Alex Trebek has provided an update on Jeopardy! as well as himself in a new video posted to the game show's official Twitter account. The video, which was posted Thursday, has the host promising the return of new episodes, some "special" episodes being worked on, as well as the big announcement: classic episodes, complete with Trebek's famed mustache.

"I hope you're all doing well during these difficult times. As many of you know, whenever there's a break in our Jeopardy! tape schedule, I often take that opportunity to grow some... facial hair," Trebek said, pointing out his quarantine beard. "Clearly, I've been doing that while I've been waiting to safely return to the studio, which I hope will be very, very soon. Now, in the meantime, I'm here at home recording show openings for some very special Jeopardy! episodes that will be coming up in July. For the first time ever, we're going to be opening the vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the first episode I ever hosted — mustache and all."

Trebek also provided an update on his health, which was largely positive. "I'm doing well, I've been continuing my treatment, and it's been paying off, even though it fatigues me a great deal. My numbers are good, and I feel great." He also plugged his book, which is coming out on July 21. He added once again that he was excited to return to the studio for new episodes due in September, and closed with "my wish for all of you: stay safe."

The episode in question aired back in 1984 when Trebek took over hosting duties from his fellow host and friend Art Fleming. He's been behind the podium ever since. Back in March of 2019, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment. Throughout the ordeal, the host has been open about the exhaustion and mental health setbacks he's suffered as a result of chemotherapy.

"The one-year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent," he said a full year after being diagnosed. "I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker. Now, I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will."