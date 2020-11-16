Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammar to Star in New ABC Comedy From 'Modern Family' Duo

✖

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammar to set to star in a new ABC comedy that from Modern Family creators Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran. According to Variety, the multi-cam comedy will revolve around a trio of men were had been roommates in their younger years, until ego got the best of them and led them to take different paths. They decide to reunite many decades later, in an effort to capture the lives they hoped to have had from the beginning.

The show is being developed straight-to-series, for the 2021-22 TV season. A third member of the main cast set to be announced at a later date. In addition to creating the series, Lloyd and Vali Chandrasekaran will serve also as writers, as well as executive producers alongside Baldwin and Grammer. Grammar is most well-known for his iconic role as Frasier Crane on Cheers and Frasier, but has also appeared in many other shows like Boss and Back to You. The new show will mark Baldwin's first major broadcast role since 30 Rock ended, though he has been busy playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live for the past four years.

Baldwin has had a complicated relationship with the role, as he recently tweeted, "I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!" This came after is was announced that Joe Biden was the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. Notably, Trump has often been critical of Baldwin's impression of him. "Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony," Trump tweeted in 2018. "Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!"

In 2019, Baldwin commented on the notion that he might play Trump for the forseeable future, telling USA Today, "I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t. They should find somebody who wants to do it."

In another interview published just one day later, Baldwin expressed similar sentiments to TV Line, but added that he probably would stay on. "I get sick of [appearing as Trump] and I’ve whined about it regularly, because in the zeitgeist I’m a pretty political person and where I would normally put that energy is in voter registration, to work with MoveOn.org, to get involved in an actual candidacy and get more into that," he said. "But Lorne [Michaels] is my dear friend and [SNL] is like another home to me, so if they want me to do it, I probably will."