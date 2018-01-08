ABC’s Channing Dungey Calls Pulling ‘The Mayor’ ‘A Little Bit of a Heartbreak’

Dungey says pulling #TheMayor was “a little bit of a heartbreak for all of us.” It was a priority in the fall launch/marketing. “For whatever reason it did not connect with the audience in the way we hoped it would” but she says ABC stands by the creative. #TCA18 — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) January 8, 2018

ABC president Channing Dungey is just as sad about pulling The Mayor off Tuesday nights as its fans.

Dungey said during a Television Critics Association Press event that pulling The Mayor was “a little bit of a heartbreak for all of us.”

Talking to TCA attendees Monday, Dungey said the show’s title, as well as political fatigue, may have contributed to its lack of viewership.

“People knew [about the show], and they just didn’t come,” Dungey said. The live and delayed viewing numbers continued to decline.

Dungey added that there are still four more episodes left to air but has not determined when or if they will air on ABC.

The network announced the show’s cancellation last week. The Mayor, which aired Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET, will be replaced with reruns of Modern Family.