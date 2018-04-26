ABC Airing New ‘Alex, Inc.’ Instead of ‘American Housewife’ Wednesday Night

ABC is giving fans a double dose of Alex, Inc. Wednesday, skipping American Housewife for a week.

The network will be airing a second new episode of the comedy series starring Zach Braff, which follows a dad (Braff) who leaves his radio job to start his own podcasting company. Along the way he has to deal with managing a family, following leads for stories and win over investors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alex, Inc will first air the episode “The Cop Car”, at its usual time of 8:30 p.m. ET, in which Alex’s podcast starts intruding on his family life when a private Rooni moment is revealed to the audience; while Deirdre feels neglected and gets an offer to host her own show. Will she leave for a new opportunity? Later, Ben discovers his friend Emily has a crush on him.

The series will return at 9:30 p.m. ET for “The Grande Apologano,” as Alex decides to use Roonie’s idea for a new podcast about a murder case she worked on, but husband and wife do not work well together. Meanwhile, Deirdre goes on a date, and Ben thinks of a wy to get rid of his girlfriend’s super annoying friend Laura.

Along with Braff, the show also stars Michael Imperioli, Tiya Sircar, Hillary Anne Matthews, Elisha Henig and Audyssie James.

Both The Goldbergs and Modern Family will air reruns on their usual timeslot.

American Housewife will return with an all new episode on May 2 called “Sliding Sweaters,” an ode to the classic film Sliding Doors. When Katie starts her day in a bad mood, the Ottos come together to cheer her up; but in an alternate reality, and a different sweater, Katie starts her day in a good mood and the family comes together to cheer up Greg.

Currently in its second season, American Housewife follows the daily life of Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), a wife and mother who tries to stand out among the wealthy, pretentious and arrogant housewives after moving to Westport, Connecticut.

The series also stars Diedrich Bader, Med Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Ali Wong and Carly Hughes. The show’s second season has averaged 5.1 million viewers and a 1.41 18-49 rating through five episodes.

American Housewife typically airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.