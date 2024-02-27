A Different World' Cast Reunites for 10-City Tour

Fans of A Different World may be able to see the Hilman grads in person on one of their upcoming tour stops. In celebration of the show's 35th anniversary, the cast is reuniting and embarking on a national 10-city tour of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Attendees can meet Darryl M. Bell (Ronald 'Ron' Johnson), Charnele Brown (Kimberly 'Kim' Reese), Jasmine Guy (Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne), Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Cleophus Wayne), Dawnn Lewis (Jaleesa Vinson Taylor), Cree Summer (Winifred 'Freddie' Brooks), Glynn Turman (Col. Bradford 'Brad' Taylor) and Sinbad (Walter Oakes) on the tour, which will include a panel discussion and more. The show's producers, Susan Fales and Debbie Allen, are also on the stops.

An NBC spinoff of The Cosby Show, the show aired over six seasons from 1987 to 1993. Its first season centered on Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) and the life of students at Hillman College, a fictional HBCU in Virginia. Bonet left the show in its second season and made a guest appearance, but returned to the mothership series afterward. A Different World addressed hot-button issues, including domestic abuse, rape, the HIV/AIDS crisis, the LA riots post the Rodney King trial, and more. It remained in the top 10 for most of its run.

The first date of the tour is Feb. 29 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Atlanta University Center — home to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. Other cities include Washington, DC (hosted by Howard University) and Montgomery, Alabama (hosted by Alabama State University and Tuskegee University), both of which are in April.

According to the announcement, the tour serves dual purpose as a trip down memory lane, as well as a chance to raise money for scholarship funds. Cisco and premiere finance partner Wells Fargo will sponsor the tour "ensuring that more students can access the transformative experience of HBCUs."



"The cast of A Different World has come together to celebrate our 35 year legacy and make more history with today's HBCUs and tomorrow's leaders!" Darryl Bell tells PEOPLE Magazine in a statement of the tour. "Our mission goes beyond nostalgia. We're on a quest to raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide. By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes," the website states. "We're not just telling a story; we're rewriting the narrative."