‘9-1-1’: Ronda Rousey’s Character May Start Romance With Another Firefighter in Season 3

Ronda Rousey is about to make a big impression on at least one of the firefighters on 9-1-1. Following the news the WWE star will have a recurring role in the upcoming third season of the Fox first responder drama series, showrunner Tim Minear dropped some new details about what her character will be doing when she debuts during the big tsunami catastrophe in the season premiere.

As previously reported, Rousey will join the cast as a Lena Bosko, a “stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.”

In an interview with TVLine, Minear spoke about the upcoming disaster hitting the show’s fictional Los Angeles.

“The tsunami episodes are going to make [last season’s] earthquake look tame in comparison,” he told the outlet. “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

The big disaster will introduce viewers to Lena (Rousey), who Minear teased will be developing a special bond with Eddie (Ryan Guzman). The firefighter notably ended Season 2 mourning the loss of his estranged wife, after they had gotten back together briefly and decided to file for divorce before she was killed after being hit by a car.

Minear said Lena will help Eddie find “different ways to express some of his pent-up frustration and rage.”

“He’s such a Boy Scout and is wound up tighter than he realizes, so she introduces him to a world where he can let off some steam,” he added, possibly hinting at a romantic relationship.

Rousey has not come out of filming the action-packed series unscathed, as she reportedly broke one of her fingers while performing a scene where she slammed a door.

“She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger,” one source told TMZ in August, adding that she didn’t even complain and stayed in character throughout the rest of the scene.

“Ow. You’re not gonna like this!” Rousey allegedly said after the director called cut. She was diagnosed with a broken finger and got a splint for her hand, going right back to work the next day.

Minear also told the outlet Buck (Oliver Stark) will continue to work through his existential crisis, teasing “several victories and defeats in the first couple of episodes.”

As for Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena’s (Angela Bassett)? Their new marriage will face some “interesting challenges” following that wedding happy ending in the Season 2 finale.

9-1-1 returns for its third season Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.