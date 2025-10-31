‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Honors Guest Star Isabelle Tate After Her Death at 23

9-1-1: Nashville paid tribute to Isabelle Tate on Thursday’s episode following the late actress’ death on Oct. 19 at the age of 23.

At the end of Thursday’s episode of the ABC drama, titled “Bad Case of the Blues,” the show aired a title card remembering Tate “in loving memory.”

The 23-year-old actress, who made her television debut on the Oct. 9 series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville, died “peacefully” of a “rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease,” her talent agency announced last week.

The McCray Agency wrote that Tate’s family “requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss,” and that in lieu of flowers, they requested that donations in her name be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA).



Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a “multisystem, multiorgan disease that causes lifelong, progressive symptoms, including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, and other complications,” according to the CMTA. “These symptoms often lead to challenges with balance, walking, hand use, and other daily activities.”

The McCray Agency also posted an emotional tribute to Tate on Instagram. “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” the in memoriam read. “I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1: Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

Offering sympathies to the actress’ “wonderful mother,” sister Daniella, family and friends,” the tribute concluded, “I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many.”

Tate was a Nashville native, born in the Tennessee city on Aug. 8, 2002, according to an obituary for the young star, and she had recently graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in business.

9-1-1: Nashville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.