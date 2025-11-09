3 Classic ’80s Christmas Specials Airing on TV Tonight

It’a only be early November, but the Christmas season is already in full swing for many.

Those who are already getting festive will be excited to know that three throwback Christmas specials are airing on TV tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MeTV Toons is airing several animated specials from the ’80s —including one you never really see shown anywhere anymore. And all these are free to watch if you have a digital antenna! (Those without a way to receive free, over-the-air broadcast signals will have to check with their satellite or cable provider to see if MeTV Toons is available to them.)

1. The Little Troll Prince

Still from ‘The Little Troll Prince’ (Credit: Hanna-Barbera)

This rarely shown 1987 TV special is all about trolls who “live high in the mountains because they’re scared of Christmas.” One troll decides to leave the mountain to find out what the holiday is all about, putting our story in motion. It will air at 5 p.m. ET.

2. ‘Tis the Season to be Smurfy

‘Tis the Season to be Smurfy’ promo art (Credit: Hanna-Barbera)

MeTV Toons is airing a big block of The Smurfs starting at 6 p.m. ET. Following a batch of wintery episodes, the network will air this 1987 Christmas special featuring the beloved blue characters at 7 p.m. ET. This one is all about the Smurfs celebrating the holiday then trying to make a toymaker’s holiday extra special.

3. The Smurfs Christmas Special

‘The Smurfs Christmas Special’ promo art (Credit: Hanna-Barbera)

As part of the Smurfs celebration, the toon-filled TV station will also broadcast the Smurfs’ 1982 Yuletide extravaganza. In this special, airing at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Smurfs take on an evil wizard who is out to ruin Christmas.