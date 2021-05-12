3 Canceled Adult Swim Shows Revived for New Movies

✖

Adult Swim announced three new original movies on Wednesday, all reviving classic canceled shows. Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros. will all be back for new feature-length adventures. All three will be available on Blu-ray and DVD or on digital stores before they eventually premiere on HBO Max and Adult Swim.

Adult Swim is drawing on the resources of its parent company to make some content fans have been begging for for years. There is no word yet on the release dates for any of these projects — the announcement indicates that they are all going into production soon. Whenever they become available, they will be for sale individually for 90 days and will then premiere on subscription streaming services. Adult Swim's president Michael Ouweleen said that it was all thanks to new freedoms provided by WarnerMedia and the age of streaming.

"Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways," he said. The press release also included brief descriptions of each project.

The Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie will reportedly pick up after the events of the main series and the original movie, with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake all striving to fight crime. Meanwhile, there were more details about the Metalocalypse movie, which will pick up immediately after Deathklok's rescue of Toki Wartooth. It will consist of a battle against the TRIBUNAL and their nefarious "Falconback Project."

"Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?" the press release asks. The movie will also feature a new soundtrack, which will be released by WaterTower Music.

Finally, the Venture Bros. movie will find Doc in a precarious situation with his latest invention, and each of the characters distracted by their own personal soul-searching quest. These activities will be interrupted by a "mysterious woman from their past."

Adult Swim content has been getting more and more attention and retrospective examination since it became available to stream on HBO Max. All three of these shows are streaming there now, and their new movies will debut there after 90 days in digital and physical stores. So far, there are no production or release dates associated with any of these projects.