'The Nanny' Is Now Streaming, Fran Drescher Announces

Those practicing social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic now have a little something extra to keep them occupied. On Tuesday, The Nanny star Fran Drescher announced that the popular '90s sitcom is officially available for streaming on the Roku Channel, though currently, only the first two seasons are available.

Petah said the first two seasons is on Roko that’s what I found out for those who want to watch in streaming format. Hang in and nice surprise to come! pic.twitter.com/Muc2VJHsYC — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 24, 2020

The announcement came just hours after Drescher, who portrayed New York cosmetics saleswoman Fran Fine, teased that the series would soon be making its way to a streaming platform. The news came after a fan reached out to the actress begging for The Nanny to be put on a streaming platform, as they were “entering 10 days of staying in my apartment” amid the outbreak.

Awe hang in! We got a surprise for you! Announcement this week! Stay tuned! Weeeee!!!👏🏼 https://t.co/DTe4rE6IRc — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 24, 2020

Originally airing on CBS for six seasons from 1993 to 1999, The Nanny as created by Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson, with Drescher also starring as Fran, who becomes the nanny for rich British widower Maxwell's (Charles Shauhnessy) three children

The series also starred Renée Taylor as Sylvia Fine, the mother of Drescher's character, Nicholle Tom as Max's eldest child, Margaret 'Maggie' Sheffield, Daniel Davis (Niles), Lauren Lane (C.C. Babcock), Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton Sheffield), Madeline Zima (Grace Sheffield), Rachel Chagall (Val Toriello), and Ann Morgan Guilbert (Yetta Rosenberg).

During the course of its original run, the sitcom earned 12 Emmy nominations, including two for Drescher's performance, as well as a loyal fan base, which has frequently called for a reboot or revival.

"We're talking about it. Peter [Jacobson] and I are talking about it," Drescher a possible revival when speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "We're working on a very big project. It's going to be very exciting for the fans, but I'm not at liberty to announce it yet. But it's gonna be big."

She went on to explain how she envisioned a potential revival working, explaining that she would not want the series wo pick up right where it left off.

"The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later. We can't just pick up where we left off," she explained. "But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it."

The first two seasons of The Nanny are available for streaming on the Roku Channel.