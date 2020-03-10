'American Horror Story' Creator Ryan Murphy Drops Hint About Season 10 Mystery Theme

"Things are beginning to wash up on shore" in the latest tease for American Horror Story Season 10. In a poster revealed by creator Ryan Murphy on Tuesday, fans got their biggest look yet at the theme for upcoming season of the popular FX horror anthology series, which seems to be moving away from woodsy Camp Redwood of 1984 and to a more seaside escape, with a jarring twist.

Shared to Murphy's Instagram account Tuesday afternoon, the image shows someone or something clawing their way from the sea, leading many fans to speculate on Season 10's theme, which seems to hint at some connection to the ocean, many fans suggesting there will be a mermaid element, or their more sinister counterparts, sirens, to the season.

"MERMAIDS CRAZY SIRENS KILLER MERMAIDS OMGGGG," wrote one viewer.

"American Horror Story: Shipwrecked?" guessed a second person.

"Cruise ship turned into stranded island?" asked a third fan. "An island that the government use to do experiments on but abandoned the creatures."

"I'm guessing deserted island/Bermuda triangle-esque," theorized one person. "Or maybe even like a Paranormal Lost kind of show. But creepy sirens would be pretty awesome."

"Evil mermaids please," commented another fan.

"A paranormal sea shore," wrote somebody else.

Although little is known about the upcoming season, this is the second time that Season 10 has drawn correlations to an oceanfront. When Murphy announced the cast for the season just last month, their names were posted over a video of waves crashing against the shore, the clip set to the tune of Orville Peck's "Dead of Night."

Just as with previous seasons, Season 10 will feature the return of numerous cast members, including both Sara Paulson and Evan Peters, AHS regulars who sat out Season 9, and Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Macaulay Culkin will also be joining the cast for the first time. Their roles have not yet been revealed.

American Horror Story Season 10 does not yet have a premiere date. It is expected to debut sometime this fall. All previous seasons of the FX series are available for streaming on Hulu.