'SNL': John Mulaney and David Byrne Cannot Contain Their Excitement for Cast Member Heidi Gardner in New Promo

Saturday Night Live celebrates Leap Day with the now-annual episode hosted by comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney. This time, he has an extra special guest performing, former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne. In the Studio 8H spots promoting the episode, the two cannot contain their excitement to join cast member Heidi Garnder.

He’s @mulaney and he’s hosting Saturday Night Live (for the third time!) with musical guest @DBtodomundo ‼️ pic.twitter.com/eePIXD6FEf — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 28, 2020

"We're really excited to do the show, but we're even more excited for Heidi's first promo!" Byrne said in the spot before the two guests gave Gardner a tiara and sash reading "First Promo."

"We did it correctly!" Byrne laughed at the end.

In the second spot, Mulaney took the usual center spot reserved for guests and introduced himself and Byrne.

"John, don't look, but that's David Byrne," Gardner told him.

"What? He's here? Do you think he'll host?" Mulaney asked.

"Probably! I'm freaking out," Gardner said.

"OK, be cool," Mulaney said as Byne waved at the camera.

Next up, Gardner is surprised to learn they have a show this week.

"Yeah, what did you think we were doing here?" Mulaney asked.

"Just hanging out... like friends do," Byrne said.

"With lights and cameras producers?" a befuddled Mulaney asked.

"Yeah, but it's fine. We can do a show," Gardner said with a sigh.

"Worst hangout ever," Byrne complained.

Lastly, Gardner asked Mulaney where the puppet he told her about is, but he told her not to mention it in front of Byrne. However, Byrne said it sounded funny, much to Mulaney's chagrin.

Mulaney is hosting SNL for a third time, following hosting gigs on April 14, 2018 and March 2, 2019. His most recent project for Netflix, the unique and inappropriate-for-children's television special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, featured two sketches with Byrne. Mulaney's SNL episode last year featured surprise appearances from Bill Hader and Ben Stiller.

This is also Bynre's third time on SNL, but the first time since 1989. He appeared on the show back in 1979 with Talking Heads, then appeared as a solo artist in 1989. He recently took his 2018 studio album American Utopia to Broadway.



SNL will be back next week with another new episode, featuring James Bond star Daniel Craig as host for the first time since 2012. The Weeknd will perform as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC