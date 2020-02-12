It's been announced that Days of Our Lives stars Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey will be exiting the series it what is being considered a huge cast shake-up. Smith revealed the news on social media, telling fans in a Twitter video that the exit "was not our choice" and adding, "We were looking forward to staying on and keeping the story going. He aslso said, "But I do understand there is a lot happening with Days of Our Lives [at the moment]."

Days of Our Lives releases Freddie Smith and @ChandlerMassey from contracts. https://t.co/dMOErFKz2b

I will miss Salem so much!! Thank you all for the incredible love and support throughout the years. I really feel we told a love story that will live on forever. — freddie smith 🧢 (@freddiemsmith) February 12, 2020

Fans of the show have since been sounding off on Twitter about the news, with one exclaiming, "WHAT??? Nooo they can't do this! This is the most stupid decision #Days has ever made !! You guys are the reason I'm watching.. I'm so heartbroken & so shocked rn!! Gonna miss my #Wilson so much."

This story is developing...