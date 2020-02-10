Oscars 2020: In Memoriam Segment Has Fans Questioning Where Is Luke Perry's Tribute

The Oscars in memoriam montages always miss a handful of stars, but one omission from the 2020 montage really hurt for fans on social media. Luke Perry, who starred in the Best Picture nominee Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was not included in the montage. The beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 star died on March 4, 2019 after he suffered a massive stroke at age 52.

Oof! Not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry was a HUGE mistake academy! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/16lmz4lcUH — E-Mack 🧢 (@emacdaddy1234) February 10, 2020

Although Perry was best known for his television roles, he did make a handful of movies, including Buffy The Vampire Slayer, The Fifth Element, The Heist, Attention Shoppers and Redemption Road. Before his death, he filmed Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he played real-life television actor Wayne Maunder.

No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies... #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/wKuRu1JQBS — Stephanie Berman (@Stephxo6612) February 10, 2020

Fans on Twitter were stunned by Perry's omission, especially since his final movie was nominated for 10 Oscars.

Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!! 😒 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qILlmPLTgr — Jesse Manuel Quiles (@_jessemanuel_) February 10, 2020

"Luke Perry's last movie was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The man was more talented than most current actors' left pinky. Can't throw his photo up for .4 seconds at the Oscars? That's some bulls—," one person tweeted.

"He wasn’t in the In Memoriam montage, but let’s remember Luke Perry tonight, too," another wrote.

#Oscars

How the f*k is Luke Perry not in the In Memorium segment? He was in a movie nominated for best picture for God sakes! — Jeff Baker (@Jeff_S_Baker) February 10, 2020

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while Leonardo DiCaprio was up for Best Actor. Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor, and Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling won for Best Production Design.

Little upset that @Oscars2020 did not include Luke Perry during the In Memoriam segment of the show. Look back on his IMDb! Shame on you! #riplukeperry #norespect — Krista Gordon (@19krista77) February 10, 2020

Perry was best known for playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. A new generation later learned to love his talents through The CW's Riverdale, in which he played Archie Andrews' father Fred.

Photo credit: Getty Images