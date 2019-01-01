YouTube Star Cameron Dallas Arrested After Allegedly Punching Man at Hotel

Instagram influencer and YouTube star Cameron Dallas was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly punched a man at an Aspen Colorado hotel, according to Buzzfeed.

Aspen police arrived at the Hyatt Residences Grand Aspen Saturday at just after 5 a.m. after a man was found bleeding from his face. When officers arrived, the man said he has been assaulted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On further investigation officers arrested Cameron Dallas,” said Bill Linn, Assistant Chief for the Aspen Police.

Dallas — who has millions of followers between his social accounts — was staying at the hotel, though he lives in Whittier California.

Police haven’t explained the reasoning behind the alleged attack and Dallas didn’t respond to a request for comment, nor did he seem to address what happened online. He did post a photo of himself on his Instagram story, alluding that he’d been released from jail.

According to 9News, an affiliate of NBC, Dallas now faces second-degree assault charges and the star is out on a $5,000 bond and is supposed to appear in court on Jan. 22.

In addition to his popular online presence, Dallas has appeared in films like Expelled and The Outfield. He also stars on the Netflix show, Chasing Cameron.

His internet fame began in 2012, when he was the 11th most followed account on Vine.