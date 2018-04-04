YouTube Shooting: Female Suspect Dead After Shooting Herself and Injuring Three

The woman suspected of injuring three people in a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon is dead, police confirmed.

Police found a handgun near the suspect. They did not release her identity.

“Police arrived on scene at 12:48, and immediately began a search for possible shooter or suspect,” San Bruno Chief of Police Ed Barberini said during a news conference. He initially said four people were wounded.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered numerous employees from the building,” Barberini added. It was very chaotic, as you can imagine. We did encounter one victim with an apparent headshot wound towards the front of the business as we arrived. Several minutes later, while conducting a serach of the premises, officers located a second individual with a gunshot wound that may have been self-inflicted. We are still working on confirming that. Two additional victims were located several minutes later at an adjacent business.

“The extent of the injuries of all our victims are unknown right nowm” Berberini continued. “They were transported for emergency medical care, but they are all unknown. We have four victims who have all been transported for gunshot-related injuries and we have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound that at this time we believe to be the shooter, but we’re still following up on that.”

According to a study by the U.S. Department of Justice, only six women were responsible for active shootings from 2000 to 2013.

President Donald Trump responded with “thoughts and prayers” later in the afternoon.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

The headquarters is located approximately 12 miles south of San Francisco, and encompasses 200,000 square feet in its campus where it employs over 1,100 workers.

The video-hosting site’s parent company Google released a statement shortly after reports of an active shooting came in.

“Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” Google wrote via Twitter.