Watch Reported YouTube HQ Shooting via Live Helicopter Feed

Amidst the reports of an active shooter at YouTube headquarters, a live video feed via helicopter has been made available.

The reports of an active shooter on campus at YouTube’s offices came mid-afternoon on Tuesday when employees began tweeting about the possibility and friends and family began sharing text message screenshots from other employees who are on the scene.

Employees reportedly heard gunshots and quickly began to barricade themselves inside, according to CBS News.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are treating the situation as an “active shooter incident,” but they did not confirm that they have eyes on an active shooter.

CBS News added during a broadcast that they have received reports of shooting victims being taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, but a reporter on the scene explained that he has not seen anyone taken away in an ambulance.

The shooting reportedly first started at a café somewhere on campus, but at this time it is unknown where the potential shooter may be, or how many shooters there could be; there have been, however, unconfirmed reports that YouTube employees described the shooter as female.

“What I’ve been told by two different sources… this may in fact involve a white, female shooter,” a CBS News source said.

A separate source noted that it is very common for a mass shooting suspect to be female, but added that it is certainly not impossible.

It appears that a number of employees have been evacuated but no word on how many are still barricaded inside and how many have been safely evacuated by law enforcement.

At this time, no deaths have been reported, and the local coroner’s office confirmed they have not been called to the scene of the potential shooting.

An eye witness spoke with CBS News and said that he saw the shooting and that it took place during a party that was taking place at the cafe.

The man, who chose to keep his identity undisclosed, says that he saw three people get shot and that he tried to help one of them who was shot up close.

He explained that the shooter showed “no mercy.”

While the shooting suspect has yet to be identified, police have been patting down employees as they exit the office building in order to make sure the person does not escape.