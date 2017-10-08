YouTube Removing ‘Bump Stock’ Videos Showing How to Make Guns Fire Faster

YouTube has begun to take down video demonstrations showing how viewers can alter firearms using bump stock devices.

A bump stock device alters a gun to make it fire in a similar fashion to a fully automatic weapon. The device is legal, but has come under scrutiny after it was used by domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock in the Route 91 Festival shooting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Firearm aficionados on Reddit began to notice the video ban and were not happy, according to The Independent.

One user wrote, “YouTube is removing bump-fire videos and issuing strikes to channels that have them, seriously, WTF YouTube?”

The outlet reached out to YouTube for statement, and they stand by their decision to remove the bump stock videos.

“We have long had a policy against harmful and dangerous content,” a rep said. “In the wake of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas, we have taken a closer look at videos that demonstrate how to convert firearms to make them fire more quickly and we’ve expanded our existing policy to prohibit these videos.”

The platform’s content guidelines have policies against “content that intends to incite violence or encourage dangerous or illegal activities that have an inherent risk of serious physical harm or death.” If the company decides bump stocks are a risk to others, they have every right to not most those videos on the site.

YouTube isn’t the only entity to change their stance on bump stocks.

Even the National Rifle Association (NRA) has said “devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations” in the wake of the attack.