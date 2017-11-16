Yoga Teacher Accused of Touching 6-Year-Old Because He Was a ‘Cute’ Child

Christian A. Hammond, a 22-year-old former yoga instructor, was charged with molesting one of his six-year-old students on Tuesday. When asked why he picked the victim, the teacher said the boy was a “cute child.”

On Nov. 9, police in Platte County, Missouri got a tip that someone was molesting a child at Parkville Children’s Cottage, Montessori School, WDAF-TV reports. Police interviewed the alleged victim and his mother. According to court documents, the boy told police Hammond “hugged” him on Nov. 7.

The victim told police Hammond allegedly put his hands down the victim’s pants on different occasions. Hammond also grabbed the boy’s buttocks after yoga classes.

Hammond was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation.

Hammond told police he did squeeze the child’s genitals and buttocks outside the boy’s pants while hugging him. However, he denied skin-to-skin contact. He also told police he looked down the boy’s pants, WDAF reports. Hammond said this happened between four and 10 times.

According to the court documents, a detective asked Hammond why he chose the victim. “I don’t know. He is a cute child,” Hammond replied, reports KSHB.

Police are still investigating and said there could be other victims.

Hammond, who was a contractor at the school, is being held on $100,000 bond.

