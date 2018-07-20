XXXTentacion Murder Suspects Flaunted Cash in Video Together Before Shooting

Three of the four men indicted in rapper XXXTentacion‘s murder apparently knew each other.

In recently surfaced video footage, the four men appeared together in an Instagram post together weeks before XXXTentacion’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video published by TMZ, Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome sifted through stacks of money while riding in a car. The fourth suspect and alleged gunman, Michael Boatwright, is not seen in the video.

As previously reported, police have arrested only two of the men, Williams, 22, and Boatwright, 22. Boatwright was arrested on July 5 for an unrelated drug case, then was arrested again on July 10 for his alleged role in XXXTentacion’s murder. Williams was arrested two days after the shooting.

Newsome, 20, and Allen, 22, are still wanted by police for their alleged roles in the shooting.

All four men were charged with first degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm in the indictment.

XXXTentacion, whose given name was Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership on June 18 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. An SUV blocked XXXTentacion from leaving his parking spot when two gunmen, believed to be Boatwright and Newsom, jumped out of the vehicle and shot the rapper in a robbery, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Williams is believed to be the driver of the SUV. Allen was seen in security footage from inside the motorsports shop; his alleged role is unknown.

XXXTentacion was 20 years old at the time of his death. He released two albums, including ?, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March. His song “Sad!” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and “Changes” became a Top 20 hit after his death.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges from an October 2016 arrest.

His family laid him to rest after a public memorial on June 27, organized by his mother, Cleopatra Bernard.

At the 2018 BET Awards in June, host Jamie Foxx urged artists to “adjust our satellite just a bit” in order not to “get too used to these types of things.”

Foxx said he did not want to sound like an “old dude,” but repeated that we should not be “too used” to what is going on right now. “And that’s just the truth.”

“If you can in your music, if you can in your entertainment, try to sneak a message in there,” Foxx continued. “I know I sound really old right now, but at what cost of young moms, fathers, sisters who’ve lost loved ones… We just gotta pay attention to them.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Newsome or Allen are asked to call Detectives Walt Foster and John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward County Crime stoppers at 954-493-8477.