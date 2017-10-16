This Could Quite Possibly Be the Worst McDonald’s Tattoo Ever

While people are known for getting tattoos declaring their love for McDonald’s, one that’s going around the web might be taking things a bit too far. It shows a “sexy” version of the Ronald McDonald mascot.

An image of the tattoo was posted on Reddit two years ago, but is just now getting some extra attention. It shows Ronald with a big smile on his face, sporting red underwear with French fries inside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: McDonald’s Fails Health Inspection for ‘Soiled’ Ice Cream Machine

The reactions from Reddit users to the original post range from horrified to laughter. “With sick abs like that it looks like Ronnie hasn’t spent too much time getting high on his own supply,” one person wrote, referencing the unhealthy content of McDonald’s own food.

One Reddit user suggested that the artwork was taken from Wizard$kill, an artist who creates uncomfortable images using popular corporate mascots.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a McDonald’s tattoo has earned attention. Back in 2014, a Norwegian teen named Stian Ytterdah went viral with his photo of a McDonald’s receipt tattooed onto his arm.

Seriously?!? WTF?!?! “Do you love @McDonalds so much that you would tattoo it on your body like this guy lol pic.twitter.com/muiygn94JK” — Scott Vitus (@scott_le_fou) May 29, 2014



While a McDonald’s Norway executive called Ytterdah a “loyal customer,” the company probably won’t want to comment on the “Sexy Ronald McDonald” tattoo.