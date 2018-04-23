Conspiracy Theorists Think the World Is Ending Today

The end of the world as we know it is upon us, at least according to one conspiracy theory.

According to numerologist David Meade, Monday, April 23, will mark the start of the Rapture when mythical planet Nibiru appears, triggering the onset of World War III, the rise of the Antichrist, and seven years of tribulation, and he has Biblical proof as evidence.

Meade, and a number of other conspiracy theorists, believe passage 12:1-2 in the Book of Revelation hints at April 23, 2018 as the day the world ends, according to The Sun.

“And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of 12 stars,” the passage reads. “She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth.”

The woman mentioned is thought to be Virgo. On April 23, the sun and moon will be inside the Virgo constellation. Jupiter, which some believe represents the Messiah, will also appear to be in the constellation, sparking the beginning of the biblical Rapture, according to conspitacy theorists.

The “Nibiru Apocalypse” conspiracy has been around for decades. Those who believe in it think there is a “Planet X” or “Nibiru” beyond Neptune’s orbit. The idea is that Planet X’s orbit will one day bring it crashing into the earth. However, as NASA points out, if there is a ninth planet, its orbit would not take it to earth. There could be a ninth planet that could create unique orbits for objects in the Kuiper Belt, but that is beyond Neptune.

“The possibility of a new planet is certainly an exciting one for me as a planetary scientist and for all of us,” Jim Green, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, said in a statement. “This is not, however, the detection or discovery of a new planet. It’s too early to say with certainty there’s a so-called Planet X. What we’re seeing is an early prediction based on modeling from limited observations. It’s the start of a process that could lead to an exciting result.”

This is not the first time that Meade has predicted the end of the world. He previously predicted that the Rapture would begin on September 23, 2017, and when the world withstood that, he rescheduled his prediction for October. He later settled on a prediction that said that the world would end sometime between May and December of this year, though he would not give a specific date.

While the world is currently not showing any signs of the beginning of the Rapture, scientists do believe that the Sun will eventually swallow the planet as its temperatures rise, though that is not expected to happen for some 7.6 billion years.